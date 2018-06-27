Militaries that have the most firearms in the world - where does India rank?

Small Arms Survey conducted under the aegis of Australia government has listed 10 militaries with most number of firearms Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Pakistan | 2.3 million | The South Asian nation is home to the 10th largest stockpile of military held firearms. Additionally, law enforcement agencies in terror-infested country also hold 0.9 million firearms. (Pakistani troops deploy outside the Police Training Center after an attack on the center in Quetta; Reuters/Naseer Ahmed) 2/10 South Korea | 2.7 million | The small East Asian nation figures in the top 10 list at the ninth place largely because of the threat it faces from its neighbour, North Korea. The law enforcement agencies in the country have a stockpile of 0.11 million firearms. (South Korean marines march during a military exercise in Pohang; Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji) 3/10 Iran | 3.3 million | The Islamic republic is home to the eighth largest stockpile of military held firearms. The oil-rich country is a formidable military power in the perennially troubled middle-east region and hence it appears in the list. (Iranian soldier stands guard during a ceremony marking the 37th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran; Reuters/Raheb Homavandi) 4/10 Vietnam | 3.8 million | The country in the Indo-China region is home to the seventh largest hoard of military held weapons, almost as much as India, which is roughly 10 times in size. The country’s law enforcement agencies also hold 0.28 million firearms. (Vietnamese military honour guard personnel march in Hanoi; Reuters/Nguyen Huy Kham) 5/10 India | 3.9 million | The second most populous nation in the world is home to the sixth largest stockpile of military-held firearms. The law enforcement agencies in India also hold 1.7 million firearms. (An Indian army soldier keeps guard from a bunker near the border with Pakistan in Abdullian; Reuters/Mukesh Gupta) 6/10 United States of America | 4.5 million | Arguably the most powerful military in the world it holds the fifth largest stockpile of firearms in the world. The US is also home to 1.01 million law enforcement-held firearms. (US soldiers take part in the urban fighting drill in Latvia; Reuters/Ints Kalnins) 7/10 Ukraine | 6.6 million | Ukraine which last got into a military tussle over the Crimean territory with Russia holds the fourth-largest stockpile of military-held firearms. The law enforcement agencies in the country hold 0.29 million firearms. (Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the village of Novotoshkivske; Reuters) 8/10 North Korea | 8.4 million | The hermit country ruled by its dictator Kim Jong-un has the third largest military firearm stockpile in the world. Its stockpile is more than three times its neighbour South Korea with which it shares the most militarised border in the world. (Soldiers march during a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang; Reuters/KCNA) 9/10 China | 27.5 million | The largest military in terms of personnel count in the world is also home to a massive number of firearms. Its estimated military-held stockpile is more than next five countries combined in the list. The Chinese law enforcement agencies also hold 1.97 million firearms. (Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army take part in a combat training in the Gobi desert; Reuters) 10/10 Russia | 30.3 million | The largest country in the world is also home to the largest stockpile of military-held firearms. Moreover, the law enforcement agencies in Russia hold 2.4 million firearms. (Russian soldiers are seen with civilians during the re-opening of the road between Homs and Hama in Rastan, Syria; Reuters/ Omar Sanadiki) First Published on Jun 27, 2018 05:02 pm