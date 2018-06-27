Militaries that have the most firearms in the world - where does India rank?

North Korea | 8.4 million | The hermit country ruled by its dictator Kim Jong-un has the third largest military firearm stockpile in the world. Its stockpile is more than three times its neighbour South Korea with which it shares the most militarised border in the world. (Soldiers march during a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang; Reuters/KCNA)