Mike Pompeo to travel to Beijing after Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

After the Singapore summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader King Jong-un next week in Singapore, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would travel to Beijing to brief the Chinese leadership about it.

Pompeo would also be travelling to Japan and South Korea in the immediate aftermath of the Singapore Summit before landing in Beijing.

"I will be travelling to meet with my Japanese and South Korean counterparts after the summit to continue to coordinate with them.

"I will also stop in Beijing following the Singapore summit. I will provide them with an update, and underscore the importance of fully implementing all sanctions that are imposed on North Korea," Pompeo told reporters at a White House news conference.

He, however, said he would begin his overseas trip from Charlevoix in Quebec, Canada on June 9 to join Trump as the latter and leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union, convene for Group of Seven (G7) summit.

Pompeo will then accompany Trump on his travel to Singapore.

He will make additional stops in South Korea and China.

"The Secretary's trip demonstrates the administration's focus on the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and commitment to our alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific Region," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Pompeo will travel to Singapore between June 10 to June 13, where he will participate in the Trump's summit with Kim and bilateral events with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He will then travel to Seoul between June 13 to June 14, where he will meet with senior Korean and Japanese officials to discuss the US-South Korea alliance, the US-Japan alliance, their shared priorities and next steps in their shared approach towards North Korea, Nauert said.

"On June 14, Pompeo will visit Beijing and will have discussions with Chinese officials on bilateral, regional and global issues that affect both the countries," she said.