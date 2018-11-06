App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mike Pompeo to meet top aide to Kim Jong Un on November 8

The US chief diplomat and Kim Yong Chol "will discuss making progress on all four pillars of the Singapore Summit joint statement, including achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization," a statement said, referring to the June meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet a top aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in New York on Thursday, the State Department said.

The US chief diplomat and Kim Yong Chol "will discuss making progress on all four pillars of the Singapore Summit joint statement, including achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization," a statement said, referring to the June meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The New York meeting comes with the two sides at loggerheads nearly five months after the summit, in which Trump and Kim pledged to work toward denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.

North Korea's foreign ministry has warned that Pyongyang will "seriously" consider reviving its nuclear weapons program unless US sanctions are lifted.

related news

In announcing the meeting with Kim Yong Chol, Pompeo said he expected to "make some real progress" including on laying the groundwork for a second summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Kim Yong Chol is a general, a former top intelligence chief and right-hand man to the North Korean leader.

He visited the White House in the diplomatic run-up to the Singapore summit, and has been Pompeo's chief interlocutor in the months since.

In mid-October, Pompeo invoked the possibility of a second summit, preceded by talks with Kim Yong Chol.

"We're working on finding dates and times and places that will work for each of the two leaders," Pompeo said at the time.

Despite a lack of visible progression in talks, Trump has often pointed to the detente with North Korea -- the subject of saber-rattling rhetoric and soaring tensions early in his term -- as a signature foreign policy accomplishment.
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 10:18 am

tags #Kim Jong Un #Mike Pompeo #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.