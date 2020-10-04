172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|mike-pompeo-shortens-upcoming-asia-trip-after-donald-trump-falls-ill-with-covid-19-5919461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 08:21 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Mike Pompeo shortens upcoming Asia trip after Donald Trump falls ill with COVID-19

"Secretary Pompeo expects to be traveling to Asia again in October and will work to reschedule visits on that trip, that is now just a few weeks off," the Department said in a statement. Initially, Pompeo planned to visit all three countries between October 4 to Oct 8.

Reuters
Mike Pompeo
Mike Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will depart for Japan on Sunday but will not go to Mongolia and South Korea as originally planned, the State Department said on Saturday, after President Donald Trump was diagnosed and hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

First Published on Oct 4, 2020 08:13 am

