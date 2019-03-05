Mike Pompeo sees more US-North Korea talks after Hanoi summit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was hopeful the United States would send a delegation to North Korea in the coming weeks, though talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended without yielding any agreement between the two countries.

"I am hopeful, although I have no commitment yet, that we will be back at it, that I'll have a team in Pyongyang in the next couple weeks. I'm continuing to work to find those places where there's a shared interest," Pompeo told the Iowa Farm Bureau.