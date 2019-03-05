App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 08:57 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Mike Pompeo sees more US-North Korea talks after Hanoi summit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was hopeful the United States would send a delegation to North Korea in the coming weeks, though talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended without yielding any agreement between the two countries.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was hopeful the United States would send a delegation to North Korea in the coming weeks, though talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended without yielding any agreement between the two countries.

"I am hopeful, although I have no commitment yet, that we will be back at it, that I'll have a team in Pyongyang in the next couple weeks. I'm continuing to work to find those places where there's a shared interest," Pompeo told the Iowa Farm Bureau.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 08:45 am

tags #Hanoi summit #Mike Pompeo #North Korea #US #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.