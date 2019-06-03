App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Mike Pompeo says US trying to level the playing field with China

Pompeo made the remarks after meeting his Dutch counterpart, Foreign Minister Stef Blok, on the sidelines of a US-Dutch entrepreneurship conference in the Netherlands.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on June 3 that the United States is seeking to "level the playing field" with China after decades of unfair trade practices.

Pompeo made the remarks after meeting his Dutch counterpart, Foreign Minister Stef Blok, on the sidelines of a US-Dutch entrepreneurship conference in the Netherlands.

They also discussed security threats relating to new 5G telecommunications networks.

Close

US President Donald Trump wants to ensure that Chinese and US companies are doing business on equal terms, Pompeo said.

related news

"We're very concerned that Western companies, American companies and others that enter the Chinese markets aren't treated the same way that Chinese companies are treated when they enter those Western markets," Pompeo said.

"It's not open trade when a company can come here and invest in the Netherlands and when a Netherlands company wants to invest in their country they've got to submit their information to the Chinese Communist Party," he said.

The United States, which has blacklisted Huawei, has discouraged its European allies from using the Chinese company's technology, citing concerns about a "backdoor" that could enable spying by the Chinese state.

"We've been clear: Our ask is that our allies and our partners and our friends don't do anything that would endanger our shared security interests or restrict our ability to share sensitive information," Pompeo said.

Blok said that while the Dutch want to align policies with their allies, every country must make its own security decisions.

"A team of experts is looking into the safety considerations surrounding the 5G auction," he said. Changes in the 5G auction process could be announced as soon as this summer, he said.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Business #China #Mike Pompeo #United States

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.