Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Mike Pompeo says US looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok: Report

"I don't want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it's something we're looking at," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.

Reuters

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late on Monday that the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

"I don't want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it's something we're looking at," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.

First Published on Jul 7, 2020 09:20 am

