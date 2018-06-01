App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 08:57 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Mike Pompeo says North Korea talks moving in right direction

"Our two countries face a pivotal moment in our relationship in which it could be nothing short of tragic to let this opportunity go to waste," Pompeo said after meetings with North Korean vice chairman Kim Yong Chol in New York.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he was confident talks with North Korean officials were moving in the right direction toward a summit and that a North Korean envoy will travel to Washington to deliver a personal letter from leader Kim Jong Un to President Donald Trump.

"Our two countries face a pivotal moment in our relationship in which it could be nothing short of tragic to let this opportunity go to waste," Pompeo said after meetings with North Korean vice chairman Kim Yong Chol in New York.
