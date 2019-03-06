App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mike Pompeo played 'essential role' in de-escalating Indo-Pak tensions: State Dept

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played an "essential role" in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan last week, according to a top State Department official.

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 and captured its pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to India on Friday.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino, during his bi-weekly news conference on Tuesday, said: "Secretary Pompeo led diplomatic engagement directly, and that played an essential role in de-escalating the tensions between the two sides".

related news

"We continue to urge both sides to continue to take steps to de-escalate the situation and that includes through direct communication. We believe strongly that further military activity will exacerbate the situation," he said.

Palladino also reiterated America's call for Pakistan to abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny terrorists sanctuary and block their access to funds.

Pompeo made the diplomatic efforts over phone from Hanoi where he was present to attend the North Korea summit with US President Donald Trump, he said.

"He (Pompeo) spoke with leaders in both countries, and that included the Indian Minister of External Affairs (Sushma) Swaraj, National Security Advisor (Ajit) Doval, and Pakistani Foreign Minister (Shah Mehmood) Qureshi," Palladino said.

Meanwhile, Congressman Brad Sherman on Tuesday commended both India and Pakistan for continuing to show restraint.

"We must never forget that no one can win a war between nuclear-armed powers. I will continue to monitor the situation closely," he said.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 08:16 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mike Pompeo #Pakistan #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Chandan Prabhakar Opens Up on Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show, Says ...

Australia Can Win World Cup with Smith and Warner: Warne

Ferrari Removes All Tobacco-related Branding for Australian GP

Adidas Executive Sentenced to Jail for Bribing Basketball Players

Priced at Rs 132 Crore, Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the World's Most E ...

Jio Effect: India Has The Most Inexpensive Mobile Data Rates in The Wo ...

Israeli Spacecraft Snaps Ultimate Selfie on Way to Moon

JIPMER MBBS 2019 Notification Expected to Release Today @ jipmer.edu.i ...

BJP Politicising Balakot Air Strike by Throwing About Numbers On Casua ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

RJ Balaji on LKG's success, moving away from supporting roles, and upc ...

In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban o ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Rising hopes on economic growth, low inflation likely to result in sal ...

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

Kylie Jenner beats Mark Zuckerberg to become the world’s youngest se ...

Akshay Kumar was literally 'on fire’ at the launch of his Amazon Pri ...

Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Time when Sridevi shared her little ange ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji treats fans to a sneak peek from the sets of ...

Janhvi Kapoor will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predi ...

Malang: Disha Patani flaunts her 8k coffee mug while Aditya Roy Kapur ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.