App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mike Pompeo names Ford executive to be special North Korea envoy

Pompeo announced today that he's picked Stephen Biegun (BEE-gun) to handle day-to-day negotiations with the North over dismantling its nuclear weapons program.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he has appointed a senior executive with Ford Motor Company to be his special envoy for North Korea and the two will go to Pyongyang next week.

Pompeo announced today that he's picked Stephen Biegun (BEE-gun) to handle day-to-day negotiations with the North over dismantling its nuclear weapons program.

Pompeo has been leading the effort for President Donald Trump and has made three trips to Pyongyang since April, although there have been few visible signs of progress in the talks.

Biegun, Ford's vice president of international governmental affairs, was a White House staffer and aide to national security adviser Condoleezza Rice during President George W Bush's administration.

He also was an adviser to former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:01 pm

tags #Ford #Mike Pompeo #North Korea #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.