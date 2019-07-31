App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Mike Pompeo hopes to help patch up Japan-South Korea ties

Relations between Japan and South Korea are arguably at their lowest ebb since they normalised ties in 1965, with both sides threatening trade actions which could disrupt the global supply of semiconductors.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would encourage Washington's two biggest Asian allies Japan and South Korea "to find a path forward" from their diplomatic row when he meets their foreign ministers in Bangkok this week.

Japan has already tightened restrictions on some high-tech materials in what is seen as a response to South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese compensation for wartime forced labourers.

Japan has already tightened restrictions on some high-tech materials in what is seen as a response to South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese compensation for wartime forced labourers.

Pompeo was due to meet the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea separately and then in a three-way discussion on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum in Bangkok, Thailand.

"We will encourage them to find a path forward," Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday aboard the plane en enroute for Bangkok.

"They're both great partners of ours. They're both working closely with us on our effort to denuclearise North Korea. So if we can help them find a good place for each of the two countries we'll certainly find that important for the United States."

A South Korean court ruled last year that Japanese companies had to pay compensation to South Koreans forced to work in Japanese factories during Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

Japan tightened restrictions on exports to South Korea of key high-tech materials in making memory chips and display panels, accusing its neighbour of inadequate management of sensitive items.

But the curbs were also seen as retaliation against last year's ruling by the South Korean Supreme Court. Japan says the court's decisions violate international law because compensation was settled under the 1965 treaty.

South Korea is bracing for Japan's decision to drop it from a "white list" of countries that enjoy minimum trade restrictions, which could come as soon as Friday, Seoul's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 08:17 am

