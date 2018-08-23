App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mike Pompeo dials Imran Khan; seeks 'decisive action' against all terrorists operating on Pakistan's soil

Pompeo also talked about Pakistan's vital role in promoting the peace process in war-torn Afghanistan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today spoke to Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan and sought "decisive action" against all terrorists operating on the country's soil.

Pompeo also talked about Pakistan's vital role in promoting the peace process in war-torn Afghanistan, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"Secretary Michael R Pompeo spoke today with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and wished him success. Secretary Pompeo expressed his willingness to work with the new government towards a productive bilateral relationship," she said in the statement.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:25 pm

