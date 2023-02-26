 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Migrant shipwreck in southern Italy kills 43; 80 survivors reported

Reuters
Feb 26, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

The shipwreck took place near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria, the region that forms the tip of Italy's boot.

Rescued migrants covered in blankets, sit at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy, of Feb 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Giuseppe Pipita)

Forty-three people died while 80 people survived when a boat carrying migrants crashed against rocks near the coast of southern Italy early on Sunday, the Italian coast guard and police said.

"At present, a total of 80 people have been found alive - some of whom have managed to reach the shore after the shipwreck - and 43 bodies have been found along the coast," the coast guard said in a statement.

The boat was carrying about 120 people and hit rocks "a few metres from the shore," the coast guard said, adding that the search for other possible survivors was still on.