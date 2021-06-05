MARKET NEWS

Microsoft wins US antitrust okay for $16 billion purchase of Nuance

The $16 billion deal, which was announced in April, came after the companies partnered in 2019 to automate healthcare administrative work, such as documentation.

Reuters
June 05, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST
Microsoft's AI powered solution is limited right now but shows immense potential for the future of app development

Microsoft Corp has won U.S. antitrust approval for its deal to buy artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications Inc, according to a filing made by Nuance to the government.

Nuance said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that the deadline for the U.S. government to object to the deal had expired on June 1.

That expiration "satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the merger," the company said in the filing.

A spokesperson for Microsoft said in a statement that the deal was undergoing regulatory reviews in other jurisdictions and was intended to close at the end of 2021.
TAGS: #Microsoft #Nuance #US #World News
first published: Jun 5, 2021 08:16 am

