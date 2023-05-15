English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Microsoft wins EU antitrust nod for Activision deal, after UK veto

    The European Commission said on Monday that the biggest-ever deal in gaming was pro-competitive due to Microsoft's licensing deals, confirming a Reuters report in March.

    Reuters
    May 15, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST
    Microsoft

    Microsoft

    Microsoft has won EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion Activision takeover, which was vetoed by Britain, after regulators said its offer of free 10-year licensing deals to gamers and cloud streaming rivals addressed their concerns.

    The European Commission said on Monday that the biggest-ever deal in gaming was pro-competitive due to Microsoft's licensing deals, confirming a Reuters report in March.

    Such licenses are "practical and effective", European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager told reporters.

    "Actually they significantly improve the condition for cloud game streaming compared to the present situation, which is why we actually consider them pro-competitive," she added.

    The EU watchdog said Microsoft has offered 10-year free licensing deals to European consumers and cloud game streaming services for Activision's PC and console games.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #EU antitrust #Microsoft #UK veto
    first published: May 15, 2023 08:32 pm