    Microsoft to supply AI tech to Japan government

    Japan's Digital Agency will make the technology developed by Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI available on a trial basis from the autumn for tasks such as preparing minutes and analysing government statistics, Nikkei said.

    Reuters
    July 27, 2023 / 06:18 AM IST
    Microsoft Corp will provide artificial intelligence technology to the Japanese government after enhancing the processing power of its data centres located within the country, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

    Japan's Digital Agency will make the technology developed by Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI available on a trial basis from the autumn for tasks such as preparing minutes and analysing government statistics, Nikkei said.

    The roll-out would be the first such overseas deployment for Microsoft's technology outside of Europe, Nikkei said.

    Reuters
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 06:18 am

