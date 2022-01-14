Microsoft to make sexual harassment investigation public

Microsoft announced a range of new hardware at its event

Microsoft said it is opening an inquiry into how it responds to workplace sexual harassment and gender discrimination, including its handling of allegations about co-founder Bill Gates.

The review is a response to pressure from Microsoft investors. Nearly 78% of shareholders at the company’s Nov. 30 annual meeting voted to demand more accountability in addressing workplace sexual harassment complaints.

“We’re committed not just to reviewing the report but learning from the assessment so we can continue to improve the experiences of our employees,” CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.