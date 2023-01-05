 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft to invest in autonomous trucking startup Gatik: Sources

Reuters
Jan 05, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST

Microsoft plans to invest over $10 million in a financing round that values Gatik at more than $700 million, the sources added. As part of the deal, Gatik will use Microsoft's cloud and edge computing platform Azure in developing autonomous delivery technology for trucks.

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

Microsoft Corp is in advanced talks to invest in Gatik, a California-based autonomous driving startup, as part of its cloud partnership with the company, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The terms of the deal could still change, added the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private matters.

Microsoft and Gatik declined to comment.

Like other big tech companies, Microsoft has recently been putting funds into self-driving technology. In January 2021, Microsoft invested in GM-owned Cruise, which focuses on robotaxis, in a deal that valued the company at $30 billion. Cruise plans to use Azure to ramp up its autonomous vehicle solutions for commercial uses, and competes with Alphabet's Waymo and Amazon's Zoox.

Autonomous driving technologies are seen as revolutionary to the transportation and logistics industry, but have faced setbacks due to regulatory concerns on safety and less accessible funding in a slowing market.