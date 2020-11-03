172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|microsoft-to-invest-in-ant-group-backed-indonesian-startup-bukalapak-6059581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 02:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Microsoft to invest in Ant Group-backed Indonesian startup Bukalapak



Reuters

Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it has linked up with Ant Group-backed Indonesian startup Bukalapak and will invest in the e-commerce platform.

Under the deal, Bukalapak will adopt Microsoft's cloud platform Azure and provide digital skills training for Bukalapak employees and their merchants, Microsoft said in a blog post.

A Bukalapak spokeswoman confirmed the investment, but declined to specify the amount. Microsoft did not immediately respond to comment.

Bukalapak, which is valued at more than $2.5 billion, is also backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and Indonesian media conglomerate Emtek.

A Bloomberg report earlier said that Bukalapak's existing backers and Microsoft are investing at a valuation between $2.5 billion and $3 billion.

Microsoft has agreed to a $100 million investment in Bukalapak, the report added.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 02:17 pm

tags #World News

