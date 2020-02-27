App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Microsoft says will take financial hit from coronavirus epidemic

The US tech giant became the latest global firm to warn of a financial hit from the global outbreak of the disease which has killed thousands worldwide.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft lowered its revenue estimates for the current quarter, saying it will feel the impact of the coronavirus epidemic with lower sales of Windows software and Surface devices.

"Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated," Microsoft said in a statement.

As a result, Microsoft said that in the current fiscal quarter its revenues will fall short of earlier forecasts, with Windows and Surface "more negatively impacted than previously anticipated.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 08:30 am

tags #coronavirus #Global outbreak #Microsoft #World News

