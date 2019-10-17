Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earns $42.9 million in 2018-19 fiscal

With Microsoft posting strong results, the company's CEO Satya Nadella has got a 66 percent raise in the 2018-19 fiscal, taking his total yearly earnings to a whopping $42.9 million, according to media reports on October 17.

While Nadella, 52, has a base salary of a little over $2.3 million, most of his pay came from stock awards, reported CNN Business.

He received $29.6 million in stock award, $10,7 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and around $111,000 in other compensation.

In a proxy statement, Microsoft's independent directors said, "The past fiscal year offered another record year for financial performance, and Microsoft delivered strong results for our shareholders, including a return of $30.9 billion in the form of share repurchases and dividends."

The directors credited Nadella for his "strategic leadership, including his efforts to strengthen trust with customers, drive for a company-wide culture change, and successful entry and expansion into new technologies and markets."

In the 2017-18 fiscal, the Hyderabad-born business executive had got a pay of $25.8 million.

Nadella became the CEO of Microsoft in 2014. Under his leadership, the company has become a major force in cloud computing.

In September, Microsoft hit an all-time high after the company raised its dividend and authorised a plan to buy back as much as $40 billion of its own stock, the CNN Business report said.