you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earns $42.9 million in 2018-19 fiscal

He received $29.6 million in stock award, $10,7 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and around $111,000 in other compensation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With Microsoft posting strong results, the company's CEO Satya Nadella has got a 66 percent raise in the 2018-19 fiscal, taking his total yearly earnings to a whopping $42.9 million, according to media reports on October 17.

While Nadella, 52, has a base salary of a little over $2.3 million, most of his pay came from stock awards, reported CNN Business.

He received $29.6 million in stock award, $10,7 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and around $111,000 in other compensation.

In a proxy statement, Microsoft's independent directors said, "The past fiscal year offered another record year for financial performance, and Microsoft delivered strong results for our shareholders, including a return of $30.9 billion in the form of share repurchases and dividends."

The directors credited Nadella for his "strategic leadership, including his efforts to strengthen trust with customers, drive for a company-wide culture change, and successful entry and expansion into new technologies and markets."

In the 2017-18 fiscal, the Hyderabad-born business executive had got a pay of $25.8 million.

Nadella became the CEO of Microsoft in 2014. Under his leadership, the company has become a major force in cloud computing.

In September, Microsoft hit an all-time high after the company raised its dividend and authorised a plan to buy back as much as $40 billion of its own stock, the CNN Business report said.

In comparison to Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook got a pay of $15.7 million in 2018 with $3 million in salary. Google CEO Sundar Pichai received $1.9 million in overall compensation. Bloomberg previously reported that Pichai turned down a stock award.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #Microsoft #Satya Nadella #world

