Microsoft approves $40 billion share repurchase program

Microsoft Corp said its board had approved a new share repurchase programme of up to $40 billion and raised its quarterly dividend.

The company's shares rose 1.3% to $140.35 in after-market trading.

Microsoft, which said it would hold its annual shareholders meeting on December 4, also declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, 11% higher than the preceding quarter.

The repurchase programme, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.