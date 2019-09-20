App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 08:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Microsoft approves $40 billion share repurchase program

Microsoft, which said it would hold its annual shareholders meeting on December 4, also declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, 11% higher than the preceding quarter.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft Corp said its board had approved a new share repurchase programme of up to $40 billion and raised its quarterly dividend.

The company's shares rose 1.3% to $140.35 in after-market trading.



The repurchase programme, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.

The Redmond, Washington-based company returned $7.7 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:07 am

