English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Micro quakes preventing large-scale event in India but country prepared for any eventuality: Experts

    They said India is well-prepared to deal with the fallout of large-scale earthquakes as it has a dedicated, well-equipped and trained force in the form of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

    Edited by : PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST
    An aerial view shows damaged and collapsed buildings, in the aftermath of the earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, on February 10, 2023. The tragic earthquake kicked off a feverish online search for the world's worst earthquakes. (Image: Reuters)

    An aerial view shows damaged and collapsed buildings, in the aftermath of the earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, on February 10, 2023. The tragic earthquake kicked off a feverish online search for the world's worst earthquakes. (Image: Reuters)

    Micro tremors have been helping release tectonic stress and protecting India from a devastating event, experts said and asserted that the country has seen a paradigm shift towards effective response and mitigation.

    They said India is well-prepared to deal with the fallout of large-scale earthquakes as it has a dedicated, well-equipped and trained force in the form of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

    The impact of a large-scale earthquake can also be reduced if people and institutions strictly comply with the bylaws and codes to build resilient structures, they said.

    ”The triple junction on India’s western side near the border with Pakistan is continuously releasing stress due to the occurrence of micro-level earthquakes. There are a few earthquakes of magnitude 4 and 5 as well,” said OP Mishra, director at the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ National Centre for Seismology.