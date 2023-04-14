 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Michael Schumacher’s $9.5 million F1 Ferrari is tip of valuable car market

Bloomberg
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:52 AM IST

Initial estimates valued the car at $7.5 million to $9.5 million, a spokesperson for Sotheby’s confirmed — an elite sum that won’t surprise anyone who pays attention to the obscure world of decommissioned race cars.

On April 12, an old Ferrari that Michael Schumacher drove to his first Formula 1 World Championship in 2000 sold for an undisclosed amount at a private auction in Hong Kong. The lightweight land rocket, a Ferrari F1-2000, had brought the racing team its first world title in more than two decades, and it set up Schumacher to win four additional championships with Ferrari in the following consecutive years.

Initial estimates valued the car at $7.5 million to $9.5 million, a spokesperson for Sotheby’s confirmed — an elite sum that won’t surprise anyone who pays attention to the obscure world of decommissioned race cars. Once disregarded as useless and undrivable relics, old racers are gaining traction in the ultra-niche world of high-end car collecting.

“These cars used to be really difficult to sell, and people were scared off by them,” says Andrew Olson, a specialist for RM Sotheby’s. “Now, people are recognizing their historic importance and their racing history, and their significance is finally being appreciated.”

It’s admittedly rare air. But for folks who already have everything in their garage — Ferrari F40s and Porsche 930 Turbos and Mercedes-Benz gullwings — a real race car is the next must-have.