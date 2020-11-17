PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Michael Schumacher 'still fighting' to get better, follows son's racing career, says former Ferrari chief

"I see Michael very often – once or twice a month. My answer is the same all the time – he fights," former Ferrari racing chief Jean Todt, a close friend of the bedridden Michael Schumacher, said.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, who had suffered serious brain injuries after a skiing accident in 2013 while holidaying in the French Alps, is following his son Mick's driving career closely, Schumacher's close friend Jean Todt has revealed.

According to the Daily Mail UK, Todt, the former racing chief of Ferrari, said that Schumacher is "still fighting" to get better while bedridden at a villa in Majorca while following his 21-year-old son's progress.

Mick is currently competing at the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Formula 2, but could follow in his father's footsteps and enter Formula 1 in 2021.

"Mick is probably going to race in Formula 1 next year which will be a great challenge. We would be delighted to have a new Schumacher at the highest level of motor racing," Todt reportedly said..

When asked about Schumacher's health, a topic which has been closely guarded by his family, Todt said that he is going to be "extremely reserved" while answering the question.

"I see Michael very often – once or twice a month. My answer is the same all the time – he fights," Todt said, adding that the veteran is "very well cared for" and "in a place that is very comfortable".

"We can only wish for him and his family that things get better," Todt said.

Schumacher, who was in a coma for six months after the accident, will have a stem cell surgery to revive his nervous system, according to reports. However, it is unclear whether he did indeed have the surgery.
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 08:22 pm

