Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 08:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Michael Bloomberg tackles gun violence in Super Bowl campaign commercial

The billionaire candidate and late entrant into the election race will face off against President Donald Trump, who will also have a commercial during the game.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will make addressing gun violence in the United States the focus of his 60-second commercial that will air during this weekend's Super Bowl, the campaign said on Thursday.

A 30-second spot in this year's Super Bowl sold for up to $5.6 million, according to Fox Corp, which will air the game.

"People will be rooting for different teams in the Super Bowl, but virtually all Americans â€” including people in both parties and a majority of gun owners â€” support universal background checks and other common sense gun laws," Bloomberg said in a statement.

related news

The commercial features gun violence activist Calandrian Simpson Kemp, whose son George, who grew up playing football, was shot and killed in 2013 when he was 20 years old.

"Lives are being lost every day. It is a national crisis," she said in the commercial released Thursday. "I know Mike is not afraid of the gun lobby."

 

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 08:22 pm

tags #Michael Bloomberg #United States #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.