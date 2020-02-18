App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Michael Bloomberg qualifies for February 19 Democratic presidential debate

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday qualified for this week's Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, his campaign said in a statement, putting him on the same stage as his rivals in the race for the party's nomination for the first time.

A late entry to the race, Bloomberg, 78, has risen in public opinion polls as he pours money from his estimated $60 billion personal fortune into a national campaign, spending hundreds of millions of dollars on television ads.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Business #Michael Bloomberg #United States

