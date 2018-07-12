App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 08:28 PM IST

Mexico's President-elect says he will scrap $1.2 bn helicopter deal with US

After winning the presidential election earlier this month, Obrador had pledged to cut down government waste and fight corruption.

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said that he will cancel purchase of eight military helicopters for $1.2 billion from the US government, as part of cost-cutting measures.

After winning the presidential election earlier this month, Obrador had pledged to cut down government waste and fight corruption.

Following a meeting with incoming legislators from the Morena party, Obrador said, “This purchase is going to be canceled because we cannot make this expenditure.”

According to a report by Star Tribune, the Lockheed Martin MH-60R navy helicopters were approved by the US State Department in April for helping Mexico fight criminal organizations.

In the meeting, Obrador also discussed his legislative priorities, including education reforms and fuel theft and election fraud, along with newly elected federal lawmakers.

Obrador is expected to be be sworn in as the president of Mexico on December 1.
