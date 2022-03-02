English
    Mexico won't impose sanctions on Russia

    The president often cites a guiding principle of nonintervention in foreign affairs.

    PTI
    March 02, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST

    Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador says his government will not impose any economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The president often cites a guiding principle of nonintervention in foreign affairs.

    He said Tuesday that we want to maintain good relations with all the world's governments, and we want to be in a position to be able to speak with all parties to the conflict. Russian investment in Mexico is estimated at some $132 million and the bilateral trade at more than $2.4 billion.

    Lpez Obrador also sounded off on the censoring of some Russia media outlets and called on Twitter to answer accusations that it is removing messages favourable to Russia. In his words, We can't be speaking of freedom and at the same time limiting freedom of expression.
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 06:23 am

