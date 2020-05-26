Mexico reports 71,105 total cases of coronavirus and 7,633 deaths

Mexican health officials on Monday reported 2,485 new cases of coronavirus and 239 deaths, bringing the country's totals to 71,105 and 7,633, respectively.





Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy