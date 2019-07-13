App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Mexico faces headwinds to growth as oil production slows: Fitch Solutions

Fitch Solutions said that while Mexican President Andres Lopez Obrador has allotted more funding for Pemex in recent months, that would likely have a limited impact in the near term and production would continue to decline.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Mexico will face "significant headwinds" for economic growth, as slowing activity in its oil and gas sector weighs on industrial production, Fitch Solutions Macro Research said on July 12.

"Slowing industrial output will create significant headwinds for Mexican growth over the coming quarters," Fitch Solutions said, adding that underinvestment and mismanagement of Pemex had weighed heavily on industrial output.

Mexico's industrial activity declined by 3.1%, seasonally adjusted, in May from the year-earlier month, the country's national statistics agency reported earlier on July 12

Close
Fitch Solutions said that while Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has allotted more funding for Pemex in recent months, that would likely have a limited impact in the near term and production would continue to decline.
First Published on Jul 13, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Economy #gas #Mexico #oil #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.