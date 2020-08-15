172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|mexican-zoo-live-streams-birth-of-elephant-named-zoom-5706431.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mexican zoo live-streams birth of elephant named 'Zoom'

The calf is the sixth born at the park in Puebla, southeast of the capital, to a herd of elephants rescued eight years ago in Namibia, where they were threatened by poachers

AFP
Zoom, the baby elephant whose birth was live-streamed, is seen in the Africam Safari park in Puebla, Mexico on August 14, 2020 © JOSÉ CASTAÑARES - AFP
Zoom, the baby elephant whose birth was live-streamed, is seen in the Africam Safari park in Puebla, Mexico on August 14, 2020 © JOSÉ CASTAÑARES - AFP

A baby African elephant whose birth was live-streamed by a safari park in Mexico has been named Zoom after the video chat app made popular by the coronavirus pandemic.

The calf is the sixth born at the park in Puebla, southeast of the capital, to a herd of elephants rescued eight years ago in Namibia, where they were threatened by poachers.

"The birth of an elephant is difficult to see," said Frank Carlos Camacho, director of Africam Safari, where the baby elephant was seen on August 14 playing between its mother's legs.

"It's very useful for science, measuring times, fluid volumes, among other factors," he told AFP.

The park said its goal is for the elephants to eventually return to Africa.

"They're not ours. They belong to the world," Camacho said. "We want them to be in Africa, but the current conditions are difficult. People working in tourism were left without jobs due to the pandemic and they're looking for alternatives. The outlook is terrible."
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #animal conservation #environment #Mexico #science #world

