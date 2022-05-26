Metaverse has huge potential for high risk jobs that don't need much training: HCL tech chief at Davos

HCL tech chief spoke to Moneycontrol at Davos about which way the metaverse is headed and the three different spheres where the tech holds huge potential.

Kalyan Kumar talked about education, Web 3.0, and enterprises harnessing the immersive tech for growth and more.

Here's a detailed look at how he sees the use cases for the areas.

Education

“Learning disability is not acknowledged in India. Metaverse has the potential to bridge those learning disabilities. Kids should learn in the way that suits them… some are visual learners, some are experiential learners, some are interactive learners, while some are studious learners,” said Kumar. He feels that the metaverse allows students to learn in their most comfortable environment.

Despite the digital divide, Kumar states that India has one of the largest mobile penetrations in the world. After the pandemic, he feels that it all narrows down to how fast broadband, including wireless, can be made available in every nook and corner of the country -- this will decide the future of the metaverse. “We leaped forward in Covid times. After two years of the pandemic, what I witnessed was everything literally taking place online,” he said. 4G and 5G networks being rolled out in three to four years would cover every village in India, Kumar added.

Web 3.0

India has one of the largest consumer markets in the world with a vast middle class audience. “They are creating an NFT version of the real product and vice versa. Gaming is an example,” said Kumar not before pointing out the high risk of digital addiction.

Enterprises

Given the metaverse aims to be a primary manufacturing hub across industries, Kumar said: “Things are going to be hybrid with modernisation of skills taking place. Metaverse has huge potential for high risk jobs that don't need much training.” He added that there are multiple areas within the enterprise where the uses of the metaverse are highly immersive.