Meta's WhatsApp makes Brazil a key test market for business messaging

Reuters
Nov 18, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

Brazil, one of the app's biggest markets, will be the first country to see the new tools deployed outside pilot programmes.

Meta Platforms said its WhatsApp messaging service will introduce a commercial directory and test a payments tool in Brazil, as it bets on business messaging as a potential fresh source of revenue.

"The ultimate goal here is to make it so you can find, message and buy from a business all in the same WhatsApp chat," Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a video shown at a WhatsApp summit in Sao Paolo.

The directory will allow users to find companies with business messaging accounts on WhatsApp, enabling easier access to customer service chats, Meta said in a blog post.

Users previously needed to add a phone number to their contacts or click a link on a separate platform to open a chat with a business. The company started testing the directory in Sao Paolo last year.

The directory service will be introduced in Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom as well via WhatsApp's API, which mainly serves large businesses.