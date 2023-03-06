 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Metals feel chill as Beijing shies away from major stimulus

Bloomberg
Mar 06, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

The goal unveiled at the National People’s Congress was below what most economists had been expecting, giving Beijing more room for maneuver after it missed last year’s target by a wide margin.

Molten copper flows a casting vessel at the Jinguan Copper smelter, operated by Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co., in Tongling, Anhui province, China, on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. On the heels of record refined copper output last year, China's No. 2 producer, Tongling, says it'll defy economic gloom and strive to churn out even more of the metal in 2019. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Commodities from iron ore to copper fell after China set a cautious economic growth target of about 5% for the year and didn’t announce any major new stimulus.

The goal unveiled at the National People’s Congress was below what most economists had been expecting, giving Beijing more room for maneuver after it missed last year’s target by a wide margin. The absence of a landmark announcement to boost real estate and infrastructure is damping enthusiasm among metals investors.

None of the official documents released so far at the NPC suggests authorities are keen on the kind of massive boost deployed to right the economy after the global financial crisis or at the beginning of the pandemic. The target for local government bond sales — the backbone of infrastructure investment that drives the bulk of raw materials demand — was also modest.

“The NPC sent the message that the government only aims to support and stabilize the economy, instead of issuing massive stimulus,” said Jiang Hang, head of trading at Yonggang Resources Co. Overseas investors have been overly optimistic about the potential for more stimulus and bulls have “bet too heavily” on metals like copper, he said.