English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Meta was scraping sites for years while fighting the practice

    Meta’s scraping surfaced in legal documents filed in a California court case in which the social media giant sued the Israel-based data collection company Bright Data for harvesting and selling information drawn from Facebook and Instagram.

    Bloomberg
    February 03, 2023 / 06:08 AM IST
    Since 2021 Meta has cracked down on companies that scrape data from its platform.

    Since 2021 Meta has cracked down on companies that scrape data from its platform.

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. for years paid a contractor to scrape data from other websites while publicly condemning the practice and suing companies that pulled data from its own social-media platforms.

    Meta’s scraping surfaced in legal documents filed in a California court case in which the social media giant sued the Israel-based data collection company Bright Data for harvesting and selling information drawn from Facebook and Instagram.

    It’s an ironic turn of events for the company: Email correspondence between the two businesses appears to confirm that Meta had a years-long professional relationship with the data-scraping outfit. Bright Data offers a range of services that include scraping profile information as well as likes, follows, posts, and comments from social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter, and e-commerce sites like Amazon, eBay and Walmart.

    Meta spokesman Andy Stone confirmed in an interview with Bloomberg that Meta had paid Bright Data to gather data from e-commerce sites in order to build brand profiles on Meta platforms, but declined to say which sites were scraped. Meta also used Bright Data to find “harmful websites” and “phishing operations,” he said.