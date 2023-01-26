 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meta to restore former US President Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts

Jan 26, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

Meta Platforms Inc has said that it will restore former US President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, which were suspended following the Capitol Hill riots on January 6, 2021.

Trump, 76, announced in November last year that he will make another dash for the White House in 2024.

Before his accounts got suspended, he had 34 million followers on Facebook and 23 million on Instagram.

"The suspension was an extraordinary decision taken in extraordinary circumstances," Nick Clegg, president Global Affairs, Meta said in a blog post on Wednesday.