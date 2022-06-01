 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meta Platforms to trade under ticker 'META' from June 9

Reuters
Jun 01, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

The company changed its name from Facebook Inc to Meta Platform Inc in October last year in a rebrand that focuses on building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet.

Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday its Class A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'META' prior to market open on June 9, replacing its current ticker symbol 'FB'.

The current ticker 'FB' has been in use since the company's initial public offering in 2012.

first published: Jun 1, 2022 09:00 am
