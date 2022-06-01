English
    Meta Platforms to trade under ticker 'META' from June 9

    The company changed its name from Facebook Inc to Meta Platform Inc in October last year in a rebrand that focuses on building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet.

    Reuters
    June 01, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST


    Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday its Class A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'META' prior to market open on June 9, replacing its current ticker symbol 'FB'.

    The current ticker 'FB' has been in use since the company's initial public offering in 2012.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Meta #World News
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 09:00 am
