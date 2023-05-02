 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meta Platforms raises $8.5 billion in second-ever bond sale

Bloomberg
May 02, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

Meta Platforms Inc. emerged as the first mega-cap technology company to tap the US investment-grade bond market amid turmoil in the financial sector that has toppled five banks since March.

The social-media behemoth, which reported earnings last week, raised $8.5 billion in a five-part deal, according to a person familiar with the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 192 basis points over Treasuries, less than initial discussions for about 215 basis points.

Eleven companies came forward with bond offerings Monday as issuers looked to sell debt before the Federal Open Market Committee meeting and subsequent rate decision Wednesday. Other notable high-grade issuers were the Hershey Co., which sold $750 million in bonds and Comcast Corp., which was out with a $5 billion, four-part deal. Over $22 billion was set to price on the day.

The scope of issuance in the wake of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s rescue of First Republic Corp. stands in contrast to the reaction seen in the primary market to the banking crisis that began unfolding in March. Days after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, at least eight potential issuers stood down. The fallout led to March issuance coming in at about $100 billion, well below projections of $150 billion.