Meta Platforms operations chief Sheryl Sandberg to leave after 14 years

Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, listens to speeches during a visit in Paris, France, January 17, 2017, at a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F site as the company tries to head off tougher regulation by Germany. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer - RTSVV2S

Meta Platforms Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will leave the social media company after 14 years, according to her Facebook post.

Shares of the company fell about 4% following the news.

Sandberg said she was not sure of what the future holds for her, but she plans to focus on her foundation and philanthropic work going forward.

She said she will leave the company this fall, but will continue to be on Meta’s board.