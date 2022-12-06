 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meta oversight board urges changes to VIP moderation system

Associated Press
Dec 06, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

The report by the Oversight Board, which was more than a year in the making, said the system "is flawed in key areas which the company must address."

Facebook parent Meta's quasi-independent oversight board said Tuesday that an internal system that exempted high-profile users, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, from some or all of its content moderation rules needs a major overhaul.

The board opened its review after The Wall Street Journal reported last year that it was being abused by many of its elite users, who posted material that would result in penalties for ordinary people, including for harassment and incitement of violence.

Facebook's rules reportedly didn't seem to apply to some VIP users while others faced reviews of rule-breaking posts that never happened, according to the Journal article, which said the system had at least 5.8 million exempted users as of 2020.

The Oversight Board's report said that the system, known as "XCheck" or cross-check, resulted in users being treated unequally and that it led to delays in taking down content that violated the rules. Decisions on average took up to five days, it found.

Among its 32 recommendations, the board said Meta "should prioritize expression that is important for human rights, including expression which is of special public importance."