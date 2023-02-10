Meta, law firm Gibson Dunn sanctioned in Facebook privacy case

A U.S. judge on Thursday sanctioned Meta Platforms Inc and its law firm, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher for 'delay, misdirection and frivolous arguments' in a data privacy lawsuit over the company's sharing of user information with third-parties.
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco ordered Meta, Facebook's parent company, and Gibson Dunn to pay about $925,000 over what he said was an effort to make the litigation unnecessarily difficult and expensive for the plaintiffs.
Chhabria, who has long been critical of Gibson Dunn's handling of the case, said the firm and Facebook mounted a "sustained, concerted, bad-faith effort to throw obstacle after obstacle in front of the plaintiffs" all in an attempt to push the plaintiffs into settling the case for less than they would have gotten otherwise."
Representatives for Gibson Dunn and Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The firm has argued in court filings that it followed court orders and has blamed the plaintiffs for issuing 'unreasonable and incessant' demands for company documents. Los Angeles-founded Gibson Dunn has represented the company in numerous matters.