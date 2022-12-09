 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Meta battles US antitrust agency over future of virtual reality

Reuters
Dec 09, 2022 / 06:43 AM IST

On Thursday, a high-profile trial kicks off in which the FTC will try to prevent Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc from buying virtual reality app developer Within Inc.

(Representative image)

The Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, is about to engage in a real-life courtroom fight over virtual reality.

On Thursday, a high-profile trial kicks off in which the FTC will try to prevent Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc from buying virtual reality app developer Within Inc.

The FTC sued in July to stop the deal, saying Meta's acquisition of Within would "tend to create a monopoly" in the market for virtual reality (VR) fitness apps. It has asked the judge to order a preliminary injunction that would halt the proposed transaction.

The trial that starts on Thursday will serve as a test of the FTC's bid to head off what it sees as a repeat of the company buying its way to dominance, this time in the nascent virtual and augmented reality markets.

The FTC is separately trying to force Meta to unwind two previous acquisitions, Instagram and WhatsApp, in a lawsuit filed in 2020. Both were in relatively new markets at the time the companies were purchased.

A government victory could crimp Meta's ability to maneuver in an area of emerging technology that Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has identified as the "next generation of computing."