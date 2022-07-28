English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Meta and others tumble after hours as results point to weak economy

    Meta Platforms fell over 3% after the Facebook owner posted its first-ever quarterly drop in revenue and issued a gloomy forecast, echoing a warning last week from ad tech rival Snap.

    Reuters
    July 28, 2022 / 06:51 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    Shares of several major U.S. companies tumbled in extended trade on Wednesday following poor quarterly results and forecasts that underscored fears about a potential recession.

    Meta Platforms fell over 3% after the Facebook owner posted its first-ever quarterly drop in revenue and issued a gloomy forecast, echoing a warning last week from ad tech rival Snap.

    Qualcomm dropped more than 2% after offering a fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecast that missed analysts' expectations as the mobile chipmaker braces for difficult economic conditions and a slowdown in smartphone demand.

    ServiceNow slumped 6% after the business software seller cut its forecast for subscription revenues, blaming a stronger dollar. Cloud software heavyweight Salesforce lost over 2% after ServiceNow's report.

    Wednesday's slew of late-day quarterly reports came after the Nasdaq rose 4% to post its biggest daily percentage gain since April 2020.

    Close

    Related stories

    Most of the Nasdaq's gains came after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points, as expected. Some investors viewed comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell as signaling the Fed's fight to tame decades high inflation could be done by year-end.

    Data due out on Thursday will show how much the U.S. economy expanded - or shrank - in the June quarter.

    Also after the bell, Best Buy fell 2% after the electronics retailer warned of a deeper-than-expected drop in annual sales, showing that consumers are feeling the pressure of inflation and higher interest rates, and curbing spending on discretionary items such as computers and TVs.

    Teladoc Health, the fifth largest holding in star investor Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, collapsed by 20% after the virtual healthcare company reported a quarterly loss of $3.1 billion, with almost all of that from writing down the value of its goodwill. That compared to a loss of $133 million in the year-ago period.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Meta #US companies #weak economy #World News
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 06:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.