Mercedes set to invest billions in e-vehicles plants

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC, (BR N293) / designo Diamantweiß bright / Exterior: AMG Line / Interior: AMG Line / Der neue Mercedes-Benz EQC - der erste Mercedes-Benz der Produkt- und Technologiemarke EQ. Mit seinem nahtlosen klaren Design ist der EQC ein Vorreiter einer avantgardistischen Elektro-Ästhetik mit wegweisenden Designdetails und markentypischen Farbakzenten außen wie innen. / In Europa gibt es weit über 200 verschiedene Betreiber von Ladestationen an öffentlichen Plätzen. Mercedes me Charge ermöglicht auch den Zugang zu den Schnellladestationen des paneuropäischen Schnellladenetzes von IONITY. Die kurzen Ladezeiten sorgen insbesondere bei Langstrecken für eine angenehme Reise. Entlang der Hauptverkehrsachsen in Europa wird IONITY bis 2020 insgesamt rund 400 Schnellladestationen errichten und betreiben.;Stromverbrauch kombiniert: 22,2 kWh/100 km; CO2 Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km*, Angaben vorläufig Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC, (BR N293) / designo diamond white bright / Exterior: AMG Line / Interior: AMG Line / The new Mercedes-Benz EQC - the first Mercedes-Benz under the product and technology brand EQ. With its seamless, clear design, the EQC is a pioneer for an avant-garde electric look with trailblazing design details and colour highlights typical of the brand both inside and out. / There are well over 200 operators of charging stations in public places in Europe. Mercedes me Charge also allows access to the quick-charging stations of the pan-European network IONITY. Especially over long distances, the short charging times make for a pleasant journey. By 2020 IONITY will construct and operate around 400 quick stations along the main traffic arteries in Europe.;combined power consumption: 22.2 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km*, provisional figures

Mercedes will invest billions of dollars to modernise its plants in China, Germany and Hungary over the coming years, magazine Automobilwoche reported, as the carmaker prepares to switch to electric vehicles and cut emissions.

The European Union has set a goal to halve CO2 emissions per passenger car over their life cycle by the end of this decade compared to 2020 and is seeking agreement on a 2035 deadline to end the sale of fossil fuel cars.

Mercedes has said it will be ready to go electric by the end of the this decade, where market conditions allow.

"We are investing a three-digit million amount per plant for the run up," production manager Joerg Burzer was quoted as saying by the magazine, adding that these investments will be at the plants in Beijing, Rastatt in Germany and Kecskemet in Hungary.

The carmaker will start work on the Rastatt plant over the coming months and will produce the first model of the compact vehicle platform MMA from 2024. The number of models produced there will be cut to four from seven, Burzer said.

In addition, Mercedes will invest a low single-digit billion dollar sum in modernising the painting systems at its Sindelfingen, Bremen and Rastatt plants in Germany.

The report said the modernisation aims to cut energy and water consumption, and the painting system's reliance on gas, as opposed to carbon-free energy.

Mercedes is also considering expanding its U.S. plant in Tuscaloosa, where it can benefit from government subsidies under last year's Inflation Reduction Act, Automobilwoche said.

Burzer said Mercedes was ready to respond to any further changes in the regulatory environment.

"The framework conditions worldwide change again and again, we may have to react to that," Burzer said.