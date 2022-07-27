Mercedes sees demand for its cars continuing to outrun supply

Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles inside a Mercedes-Benz AG showroom in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mercedes-Benz expects profitability at its main cars division to slip this year as the German manufacturer sees more drag from supply-chain snarls and a surge in raw-material costs. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Mercedes-Benz AG raised its outlook for the year, expecting more new models will keep it racing to keep up with demand the rest of the year.

The automaker pointed to “solid” orders and “healthy and high-quality” demand for vehicles like the flagship electric EQS in reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings Wednesday. A new SUV version of the model will join the lineup later this year and help bring in more buyers.

“We see healthy demand across all main markets,” Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius said on a call with analysts. “Maybe it’s a result of being in the third year of artificial constraint from the semiconductor shortage.”

The world’s biggest luxury-car maker now expects group profit to be slightly higher than last year, rather than unchanged, while returns from carmaking are seen at between 12% to 14%, slightly higher than before.

While outlining a solid few months ahead, Mercedes chimed with other major manufacturers with concerns about high inflation, supply-chain problems and a worsening energy supply crisis in Europe. Carmakers continue to battle a dearth of chips that has led to widespread production halts. Most manufacturers are seeing signs of the logjam easing, though they’re still far from assured to procure enough of the high-tech components.

At Mercedes, deliveries fell 7% during the second quarter because of a lack of chips as well as other logistical challenges.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Mercedes has raised 2022 guidance following a 2Q beat -- aided by production exceeding deliveries -- with 2H set to benefit from supply constraints easing, pent-up demand and inventory rebuild, though the outlook for 2023 remains our concern on recession fears and gas rationing. Cars reported a 14% 2Q Ebit margin, albeit down from 16.5% in 1Q, allowing margin guidance to be raised to 12-14% (from 11.5-13%) with consensus already at the top end.

-- Michael Dean, BI automotive analyst

Empty dealer lots have allowed carmakers to do away with typical heavy discounts and prices for used vehicles have also ballooned. Mercedes, like other automakers, has prioritized production of their most lucrative models, a strategy that is also in line with the company’s shift to more high-end cars to rival electric leader Tesla Inc.

Mercedes also has taken further steps to keep its operations running due to the threat of gas rationing in Germany after Russia’s decision to cut supplies through a key Baltic sea pipeline have raised fears of an abrupt halt of deliveries during winter. The Sindelfingen plant, where the company makes the high-end electric EQS, S-Class and Maybach, can now function without natural gas, a fuel typically used in automaker’s paint operations.