Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

Automakers new and old are racing to match software-powered features pioneered by Tesla, which allow for vehicle performance, battery range and self-driving capabilities to be updated from a distance.

Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers.

The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday.

"You only pay for a heavily subsidized chip, and then figure out how to maximize joint revenue," he said, reasoning that the sunk costs would be low even if drivers did not turn on every feature allowed by the chip.