    Members of Britain's royal family land in Scotland as queen's health is of concern to nation

    Members of Britain’s royal family land in Scotland.

    PTI
    September 08, 2022 / 10:18 PM IST
    File image of Queen Elizabeth II (AP Photo)

    File image of Queen Elizabeth II (AP Photo)

    Britain's royal family rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision.

    The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

    "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace said in a statement.

    "The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

    Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla travelled to her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, where she is staying, along with his eldest son Prince William, officials said. Her other children - Anne, Andrew and Edward - were also due to be at the castle.

    A spokesperson said Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, in Britain for a number of events, would travel to Scotland.

    Such a family gathering, outside of holiday events such as Christmas or major public events, is extremely rare.

    The BBC interrupted its normal schedule to switch to constant coverage of the queen.

    "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today," Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said on Twitter. read more

    Last October, Elizabeth spent a night in hospital and she has been forced to cut back on public engagements since then. On Wednesday she cancelled a virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

    The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister at Balmoral, the 15th premier of her record-breaking reign.

    A palace source played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall.

    (with inputs from Reuters)
