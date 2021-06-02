Mehul Choksi’s brother bribed Dominican opposition leader for pushing abduction story: Local media

Photo of Mehul Choksi released by a local media outlet showing him behind bars (Image: Antigua News Room)

Fugitive Mehul Choksi’s brother Chetan met Dominica’s leader of opposition Lennox Linton on May 30 in which the latter agreed to push the abduction story and receive token money and election donation in exchange, local Associates Times reported.

The meeting between Chetan Choksi and United Workers Party leader Linton lasted for two hours in which they discussed aspects of Mehul Choksi’s arrest, the report suggested.

Chetan Choksi had himself arrived in Dominica on May 29 in a private jet to help secure his cousin’s release from Dominican custody.

During the conversation with Linton, Chetan Choksi disclosed that Choksi had reached Dominica on his own, but they require the assistance of the Caribbean country’s opposition to tackle the matter in the court and against the Dominica government to make them believe that he was abducted by Antiguan and Indian personnel.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news report.

Further, the Caribbean news outlet reported that Chetan Choksi asked Linton to raise the matter in Parliament and issue statements in favour of Mehul Choksi. Chetan Choksi allegedly gave $200,000 to Linton as a token amount and promised additional financial assistance for the country’s next general elections.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Linton had targeted Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit over Mehul Choksi’s alleged abduction and accused Skerrit of being part of a plot that undermines the rule of law protection guaranteed to citizens of the region under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC).

Meanwhile, Indian officials have reportedly flown to Dominica to seek Mehul Choksi’s deportation. The delegation includes two officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) each. But officials in India have refused to confirm or deny whether a plane had been sent to Dominica.

Last week, Mehul Choksi was detained in Dominica for illegal entry after his mysterious disappearance from Antigua and Barbuda where he was staying since 2018 after fleeing from India in January that year.

The diamantaire had taken Antiguan citizenship in 2017 using its Citizenship by Investment program.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne had earlier said that Mehul Choksi may have left his sanctuary in Antigua and taken a boat ride to neighbouring Dominica with his girlfriend. He said that the Dominican government and law enforcement agencies unless the court rules otherwise, can deport him to India directly because he is an Indian citizen.

"The information that we are getting is that Mehul Choksi may have taken his girlfriend to Dominica probably to have dinner or have a good time and so on and got caught. That would have been a monumental error because in Antigua he is a citizen, we could not deport him...," Browne said in an interview to a local radio station as reported by Antigua News Room.

Mehul Choksi has alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua and Barbuda by Antiguan and Indian-looking policemen and was taken to Dominica. He was purportedly seen with red, swollen eyes and bruises on his hands in pictures that surfaced in Dominica.

His lawyers have also alleged that he has marks on his body. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking. Both are facing a CBI and ED probe.

The Dominica High Court has stayed Mehul Choksi’s removal from its soil and put a gag order on the developments till the matter is heard in an open court on June 2.

(With inputs from PTI)